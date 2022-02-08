Adani Wilmar to repay entire debt post IPO; looking for acquisition in food segment

Adani Wilmar shares made a decent debut in the secondary market on Tuesday. Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO and Shrekant Kanhere, CFO at Adani Wilmar shared the equity proportion and revised shareholding pattern post listing.

Adani Wilmar shares made a decent debut in the secondary market on Tuesday. The stock of Adani Wilmar - 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group - rose to as high as Rs 249.7 apiece, a premium of 8.3 percent over the issue price of Rs 230, after opening at a discount of 3.9 percent.

Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO and Shrekant Kanhere, CFO at Adani Wilmar shared the equity proportion and revised shareholding pattern post listing.

Also Read:

The company has issued 12 percent of fresh equity through the IPO. The company has a long-term debt of Rs 1,100 crore. One of the objectives of the initial public offering (IPO) is to repay this debt. Once it is repaid, the debt to equity ratio will come to zero, said Kanhere.

On acquisition, Mallick said, “Adani Wilmar has a history of acquiring assets and brands. Going forward, we surely want to acquire or take strategic stakes in companies, which are inline with our expansion plans. Either brand or asset or company or even strategic stakes would be the choice. We do get offers and we do evaluate them. It should be mostly food.”

Watch the accompanying video for more details.