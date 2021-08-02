Adani Wilmar likely to file DRHP for IPO this week

VIDEOS

Updated : August 02, 2021 16:10:45 IST

Adani Wilmar is expected to file its initial public offering (IPO) this week making it the seventh company from the Adani group to hit Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Adani Wilmar is expected to file draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO this week and the total IPO or fund raise size is expected to be around Rs 4,500 crore. This is expected to be a complete fresh issue, which means the entire fund raised will go to the company.

Adani Wilmar is expected to issue 10-12 percent of fresh equity and with that calculation, the IPO will value Adani Wilmar at Rs 37,500-45,000 crore.

Since Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International, the value of Adani enterprises’ stake with the IPO is expected to be around Rs 18,750-22,500 crore.

CNBC-TV18 has written to Adani Enterprises on the story and a reply from the company is awaited.