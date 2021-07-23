Adani Wilmar likely to file DRHP for IPO next week

VIDEOS

Updated : July 23, 2021 17:14:34 IST

The excitement around initial public offerings (IPOs) on D-Street is not expected to die down anytime soon. CNBC-TV18 has learned that Adani Wilmar is likely to file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO next week.

The total fundraising that Adani Wilmar could look through its IPO would be approximately Rs 5,000 crore. The entire issue is expected to be a fresh issue and the entire fundraise is expected to come into the company as far as the IPO proceeds are concerned.

The bankers to this issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities, and JPMorgan.

Adani Wilmar, which is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International, would be the seventh company from the Adani Group to get listed on the exchanges.