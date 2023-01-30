Adani Group CFO says no change to FPO pricing, will proceed as per schedule — click for full interview

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group hit back at the allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research and claimed that its report on the company was a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and the growth story. Adani Group has claimed that the allegations are "nothing but a lie" and is driven by "an ulterior motive" to "create a false market" to allow the US firm to make financial gains.

To find out what Adani Group is planning and dealing with the accusations made in the report by Hindenburg Research, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh on the main issues raised — shareholding structure, promoter leverage and accounting and auditor pedigree.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview of Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh with CNBC-TV18:

Q: How confident are you that the FPO will sail through?

A: On January 25, when we opened our anchor book, it was subscribed over one and a half times, and then on Thursday (January 26), this report dropped. So, there was this issue in terms of the volatility in the market, where the subscription amounts were a little bit less, as you correctly reported. But we are confident that on the institutional side, the entire issue is based on our discussion, roadshow, meetings, etc., and will be fully subscribed. Rumours were going on. So, we clarified on Saturday night that the FPO would proceed with the current pricing and the current timelines. We are supremely confident that from an institutional perspective, we are there, but there will be some pullback in the retail, given the subscription pricing differential and volatility.

Q: There is a significant difference between the current market price and the pricing of the FPO itself. Why would anybody put in money there and not buy from the open market? If you are so confident this will go through, will there be a change in pricing?

A: FPO will go ahead on the same conditions we launched.

Q: Do bankers need to underwrite the issue?

A: We didn't need that. So, we never asked for it. We were always confident of the subscription, especially on the institutional side. We also had a huge amount of — we are one of the few corporates who does domestic roadshows. We are always very comfortable that there is a huge domestic demand. And that was true till this volatility point; nearly 40 lakh applications went out. And so, I'm privy to that. But that was never an issue for us in terms of the demand. And we did that analysis last year. And that's why we could announce that we will do Rs 20,000 crore — India's largest private FPO. So, that underwriting question never came up in our thinking.

Q: For the people who are putting money in this FPO, how would this price difference work?

A: That's a very good question. In Adani Enterprises, if you look at how somebody ascribes value if the value is not like because of earnings and its P/E or the value of Adani Enterprises is its capacity to incubate good quality businesses. So, the underlying value of Adani Enterprises, what is the value of Adani Airports, what's the value of Adani new industries, which is a green hydrogen ecosystem, what is the value of Adani Roads, Adani data centre business, mining services, materials and metals.

Even with this share price volatility, the value of those businesses has not changed. So, when you're a long-term strategic investor or institutional investor, what you're saying is that, okay, they are looking at the fact, and we also look at it this way, is that, let's say I own 100 shares of Adani Enterprises, then I know I will get 100 shares of or in that proportion, I'll get my shares in the airport business, in green hydrogen business, in the data centre. Now those businesses, anyways, as we have flagged in a roadshow, will be coming to market somewhere between 2025 and 2028. So, their value is nothing to do with today. And that value stays. So, an institutional investor is looking at what number of shares they want to have. Now value becomes important in the going, but when looking at a long-term, intergenerational investment, this value is less important than what value the airport will be or what value the green hydrogen business will be.

There the entire story is correct, and the entire story is intact. And the execution capability is what people are betting on. And the execution capability of the group to execute large projects consistently over the last 30 years people have seen. So, that's why they are comfortable. They understand that. But an institutional player also wants some substantial percentage — 0.2 percent — that is difficult to acquire in the market because then the price will again go up. So, you're back to square one. If there is that level of buying. So, for them, it's just a temporary issue because the underlying value remains intact. And that's what one would understand as well.

Q: Has there been any communication between Adani Group regarding any clarification that MSCI, which runs global indices, wants – has there been any back and forth, they asked you for anything, and you confirmed?

A: No, MSCI did not reach out. They reached out to stakeholders, they do their normal work. We expect that over a period of time, this is a continuation of a process that they go through if there's a level of volatility. We expect that to conclude, but that's the MSCI's position as to what they do. We believe that now that we have circulated our comprehensive, multi-100 page response to the report, which clearly establishes with documentary evidence that this report is full of misrepresentations and I'm being charitable, or at worst, is just outright lies — we are confident that once people have the chance to digest the published report, our response that they will conclude is that this has been a very malicious, timed, deliberate misrepresentations put out specifically to sabotage the FPO.

Q: Any communication you had with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)? Have they asked for more data from the group?

A: No, we've put our report out. It has gone to our websites, to SEBI, to regulators, to investors, to banks, to rating agencies. It is a comprehensive response, a point-by-point response. So, we expect that if there are questions there when people take some days to go through hundreds of pages. But if you indulge me for five seconds, the thing that I would like to highlight is that, putatively, we were asked 88 questions. We answered all of them.

68 of those questions were subject to no research, or any two-year period. Somebody could have picked it up in one day because they are our own disclosure. Yeah. Seven questions were like asking what you mean by growth with goodness and that kind of rhetorical questions. Six questions were related to already disclosed from a shareholder perspective, like we disclosed in the Holcim offering and open offer document, we disclosed our overseas holding structure fully. Before that, it is disclosed to SEBI, then we have disclosed domestic, so those kinds of questions.

Six questions are related to basically one of the family members as to how they run their private family office. Now I can candidly share with you. I'm the senior most finance executive in Adani Group. I've been there for 11 years. In 11 years, I've not had a business of working meeting with Mr Vinod Adani. The reason is very simple. He's not the executive in the business, and even I am not aware of how he manages his family offices or how XYZ manages their family office. It is completely separate, and many promoters in India have this. Their family offices are completely separate from their businesses, the same thing is here. So basically, you put those six questions aside. The rest of the questions are a direct lift of our own disclosure and converted into misrepresentation and then put into the report.

Q: Will you go the legal way, or do you think the disclosures that you have already put out will put to rest all the issues?

A: Our first objective was to see when somebody does this kind of stuff. We also want to give confidence that you're dealing with a new India. You're dealing with a properly regulated market with good institutions. The first thing we establish is that the disclosure standards of Indian institutions and corporates are high by this action. There is nothing in that report that comes from research, it comes from our disclosures. Secondly, documentary evidence we provide that they have misrepresented at best and misrepresented facts on top of it. So, now the statement you refer to is related to our legal counsel saying we will evaluate everything, and they are evaluating everything. So what conclusion that legal review reaches will happen over some period of time, but prima facie naturally, they want to pursue, and damage has occurred in India, first and foremost, and people need to be brought to justice in India. We want people to face justice if there are issues in India, but that will be a matter for our own legal advisors to pursue. We have handed them the same report that we've now put on the websites. And therefore, our legal team has that, and they are pursuing everything, and we'll see what they conclude over the coming months.

Q: The other issue which is being raised is debt. Could you tell us the aggregate gross debt across the Adani Group — listed, unlisted, and all companies?

A: The gross aggregate debt position of the group is just about $30 billion, of which $4 billion we hold in cash, approximately just under $4 billion we hold in cash. And the cash holding is required based on our statutory requirements and some non-statutory discretionary requirements, like we have a policy to maintain maintenance capex reserves, etc. And then the other one is that we also like to retain certain liquidity positions, which is that every company needs to have the — they calculated like this, that for the next 12 months, what is your fixed commitments, and you must hold 1.25 times that fixed commitments in cash. So that way, they calculate, and so we have about four. So our net position of debt, net of cash which we can use, is $26 billion. Against that only $26 billion, our EBITDA at the portfolio level is $8 billion. So we are, give or take, just over three times debt to EBITDA at a group level. And that's the aggregate position. So, on a coverage basis, our total debt service cover is just over three times.