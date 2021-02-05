Acquisition of Bombardier will open up more opportunities in India, says Alstom's global CEO Henri Lafarge

VIDEOS

February 05, 2021

The Union Budget 2021 has promised to spend more on infrastructure development - from road and highways to railways.

In her Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will provide over Rs 1,10,000 crore to the railways and of which Rs 1,07,000 crore would be for capital expenditure.

She promised to further accelerate efforts on electrification, targeting 100 percent electrification of broad gauge routes by December 2023.

Under the National Rail Plan for 2030, the government is looking to develop capacity to enhance both rail freight and passenger share by 2030. This is a piece of good news for companies like Alstom India which are manufacturing in India to cater to domestic demand and meet some export requirements as well.

Alstom currently has four manufacturing units in India and is involved with fulfilling contracts for various metro projects among other areas of interest.

To talk about Alstom's global outlook and future plans for India, Shereen Bhan spoke to Alstom's global CEO, Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

Lafarge said, "The outlook for 2021 is extremely good. Because of COVID and 2020 being a low year, there would be some delays in the growth in 2021-2022 because our deliveries this year will be impacted by low level of orders of 2020 but after that we would definitely come back to the normalised growth rates."

He said, "India is a fantastic opportunity for us. We have just merged with Bombardier who has also some presence in India. So both ex-Bombardier footprint and Alstom footprint is extremely significant in India. We have close to 8000 employees and we are present in all metros in India. So all these are great opportunities for us and we would be proud to serve the Indian government."