ABB Power Products bags BALCO order; sees big opportunities from Railways

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : March 18, 2021 01:02 PM IST

ABB Power Products & Systems in focus after it received a Rs 124 crore project for Bharat Aluminium Company’s Chhattisgarh Plant.

N Venu, CEO & MD of the company said that BALCO is a key strategic client for them and they are supplying state the artfully engineered 400 kilovolts (KV) gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation to them.

“The 400 kilovolt (KV) gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) order from BALCO, which is our industrial customer is a key strategic order for us. We continue to serve utilities, but also focus on industries, infrastructure, and new segments such as data centres. So, this is exactly fitting into our strategy,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We are supplying state of the artfully manufactured, engineered in India in our plants 400 KV GIS substation and also the MicroSCADA automation and control. In addition to that, industry-leading 500 megavolt ampere (MVA) transformer also we are deploying with that,” he explained.

He also said that traditionally utilities used to be a big chunk of the order backlog. However, they are now betting big on electrification.

“Traditionally, utilities used to be a big chunk of our order backlog. We used to serve utilities and we continue to serve utilities whether they are state utilities or central utilities. But we also see the need to have more and more electrification or grid connections in the industrials and that is where we started focusing on the industry penetration and we are very successful with BALCO and other related orders in that,” he said.

Venu said that they are seeing big opportunities coming in from railways. He also expects the growth in industries and data centre business to go up.

He also said that they have tied up with Ashok Leyland and IIT Madras in the e-mobility space.