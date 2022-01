Hunting Energy Services and Jindal Saw have entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement. Daniel Tan, Managing Director- Asia Pacific at Hunting Energy Services, and Neeraj Kumar, Group CEO and Whole Time Director, Jindal Saw analyzed the agreement. This is a major initiative aligned to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission, said Kumar.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.