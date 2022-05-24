5G and metaverse will be key focus areas for Tech Mahindra, says CEO CP Gurnani

Speaking on the sidelines of World Economic Forum Davos 2022, CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, told CNBC-TV18 that 5G and metaverse will be key focus areas for the company.

“I think 5G continues to be a differentiator for the company ... because it allows you to give connected solutions; gives you a life without wires. The second differentiator is customer experience management — one of our fastest growing businesses. The third area where we work in detail is more about design engineering and clients are appreciating what we do. So combining all of these — the power of communication, of customer experience, of human experience management — and creating meta avatars, you are able to create commerce. NFT is just one example. So there is a lot to be done with metaverse and 5G.”

