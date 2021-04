VIDEOS

Updated : April 22, 2021 11:24 PM IST

Small businesses like beauty salons and gyms were struggling to find their feet after coming out of the lockdown in 2020, and now the second COVID-19 wave has forced them to shut shops.

The impact now has been more severe on small salon and gym owners as they now have no clarity on the future of their businesses. CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta spoke to owners of salons and gyms in Mumbai to assess the impact of the second wave.