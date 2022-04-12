23rd EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards: Crème de la crème of India Inc speak at Yellow Carpet

The 23rd EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards felicitates leaders who have transformed the shape of business and economy. A nine-member independent jury panel led by KV Kamath, Former Chairman of ICICI Bank, selected 21 exceptional entrepreneurs for the awards from over 240 nominations.

The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from India will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on June 10, 2022.

