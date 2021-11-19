Right time for Akasa Air to take advantage of market recovery, says Boeing India’s Salil Gupte

The year is ending on a good note for Boeing India. Their Max aircraft is all set to regain skies after nearly three years of grounding. Boeing has also inked agreement with India's youngest airline Akasa Air for 72 Max airplanes.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Salil Gupte, the President of Boeing India, said, “We believe that the market here is recovering. You saw just a few weeks ago, on a Sunday, the passenger footfall surpassed the equivalent level of 2019, pre-COVID. That is an indicator that this market is going to recover as strongly as we thought, even with the second wave, and therefore a start-up carrier like Akasa Air is coming in, in an ideal time to take advantage of that recovery.”

On full recovery of domestic as well as in international trave,l he said, “International will take another 18 to 24 months past domestic, but domestic is much more in control of individual countries as we have seen in India with the more rapid recovery. That is why we have always said that domestic will be 18 to 24 months ahead of international.”