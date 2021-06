VIDEOS

Aviation

Updated : June 18, 2021 21:16:43 IST

The draft share purchase agreement for the much-anticipated Air India divestment is likely to undergo changes.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that prospective bidders have sought more clarity from the government on a number of issues. The government, however, is confident of receiving financial bids for the Maharajah by September.

Sapna Das reports that the issues related to employee liabilities and status of government guarantees against aircraft loans were raised.