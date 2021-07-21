  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Aviation
VIDEOS
Aviation

Positively surprised with demand on UDAN routes: Government

Updated : July 21, 2021 22:55:44 IST

Aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, the first flight under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, 2017.

The demand-driven scheme was envisaged for a period of 10 years, with concessions from central and state governments and viability gap funding. The policy has made around 60 regional airports operational so far.

CNBC-TV18's Anu Sharma spoke with the joint secretary of civil aviation Usha Padhee to discuss the highlights of the 'UDAN' journey.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement