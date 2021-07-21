Positively surprised with demand on UDAN routes: Government

VIDEOS

Updated : July 21, 2021 22:55:44 IST

Aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, the first flight under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, 2017.

The demand-driven scheme was envisaged for a period of 10 years, with concessions from central and state governments and viability gap funding. The policy has made around 60 regional airports operational so far.

CNBC-TV18's Anu Sharma spoke with the joint secretary of civil aviation Usha Padhee to discuss the highlights of the 'UDAN' journey.