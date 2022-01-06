Omicron impact: Govt officials say domestic air traffic has softened but broadly stable

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, government officials say that domestic air traffic has softened but remains stable. Domestic air traffic- from December 29th to January 4th there has been a declined by 11 percent as per the weekly aviation data.

Government officials are monitoring domestic air traffic on a daily basis. While there has been a dip in the domestic air traffic of the last week due to the restrictions coming in by several states, but broadly there has been a stability which has been maintained.

They will specifically assess the weakened air data over the next couple of weeks to find out whether there is any kind of significant impact and whether any kind of caps is necessary in terms of the domestic capacity, which is currently permitted at 100 percent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anshu Sharma for more details.