Omicron fears: International travel sentiment under pressure over the near-term

India has extended the suspension of regular international flights till January 31 as fears of Omicron intensify. Other nations have also re-imposed travel curbs to check the spread of the new COVID variant. This will impact international travel, which had just started showing signs of revival.

India has extended the suspension of regular international flights till January 31 due to concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19. Other nations have also re-imposed travel curbs to check the spread of the new mutation.

The Omicron threat is expected to keep the international travel sentiment under pressure in the near future. According to government officials, India will adopt a cautious approach as far as resumption of scheduled commercial international air travel is concerned, and that the government is closely watching the pandemic situation around the world.

While regular international flights were to resume from December 15, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reversed the decision in light of the Omicron threat. For now, international flights are operating under Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble arrangements.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma for more details.