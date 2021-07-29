Jet Airways starts hiring senior executives as preparation to resume operations

VIDEOS

Updated : July 29, 2021 18:48:39 IST

Even as new players such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala are trying their luck and betting big money on the Indian aviation sector, old airlines are trying to make a comeback. CNBC-TV18 learnt that one month after receiving approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Jet Airways has started hiring senior executives as a preparation to resume operations.

Anu Sharma reports that the company has hired GM Human Resources, Accountable Manager and other senior officials for key departments. The company also expects to start receiving slots at airports in about 30 to 45 days.

The NCLT on June 22 had approved the Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, which had been undergoing an insolvency resolution process since June 2019. The carrier shuttered operations in April 2019.

The consortium had proposed a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore, including Rs 475 crore that will be used for payment to stakeholders, including financial creditors.