IndiGo to reinstate sector pay to pre-COVID levels, hikes pilot salaries by 8%

Low-cost airline Indigo on Thursday increased the salaries of pilots by 8 percent and is on track to reinstate sector pay to pre-COVID levels by the first of August.

This would mean that 16 percent of the salary cut, which was implemented in the pilot salaries, has been restored and another 6.5 percent will be restored from November 1 depending on the environment.

The airline has already reinstated the layover allowance from July 1 and has informed the pilots that there will be flexibility in leave programs as well.

Earlier this week, Indigo faced a staff shortage with nearly 50 percent of its flights getting impacted. According to reports, the cabin crew members went on mass sick leave over the weekend due to discontentment regarding the salaries and wages.

