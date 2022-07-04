IndiGo's on time performance was massively impacted over the weekend after an unexpected cabin crew shortage — 55 percent of the airline's domestic flights were delayed after a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave, causing chaos at airports.

In aviation terminology, a flight is considered late if its departure time extends by more than 15 minutes.

While the airline has not issued any official statement, DGCA, the regulator, has sought an explanation on the inconvenience caused to hundreds of passengers over the last pwo days.

CNBC-TV18 learns that discontentment regarding salaries was one of the reasons for cabin crew going on mass sick leave.

Earlier this year, in April, some pilots of IndiGo had protested against pay cuts imposed by the company.

