For the first time in history, an Airbus A340 plane, Hi Fly 801, has landed on Antarctica. Hi Fly is a boutique aviation company. Hi Fly 801 took off from Cape Town, South Africa, on November 2nd.

The 3,000-metre long blue-ice runway is a designated c-level airport. Despite not being an airport due to the weather conditions Antarctica has 50 landing strips & runways, but no airports.

