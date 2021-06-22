Govt to study NCLT order before deciding on allocation of slots to Jet Airways

VIDEOS

Aviation

Updated : June 22, 2021 23:06:29 IST

The company law tribunal has approved Kalrock-Jalan consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, but with riders. It gave the government 90 days to allocate slots to the debt-ridden airline.

However the NCLT made it clear that the airline will not have any historic right over landing slots, the government have to take call on allotment.

Anu Sharma reports that the DGCA and the civil aviation ministry are likely to examine the order in detail before deciding on slot allotment process for the airline.