Government may allow regular overseas travel, experts evaluate

After a 23-month ban, international flights may get a nod to start regular services by March or April, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. The Home ministry and Aviation Ministry are in talks to consider resumption of regular international air travel , which is expected to lift some of the travel and tourism stocks.

EaseMyTrip is seeing current numbers going back to December 2021 - pre- COVID wave-III – levels. There could be a humongous amount of pent up demand on the international traveling side and the government is doing the right thing by resuming the international flights, said Pitti. He believes because of the pent up demand, the remaining of Q4 may do even better than Q3.

According to Malik, the long-term fundamentals are very good for the industry, though there is some near-term pain as crude is at USD 90 per barrel plus.

“We have an official coverage on InterGlobe Aviation, we are looking at a target price of Rs 2,500 in a year’s time,” Malik said.

