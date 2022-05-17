GoFIRST mulls converting its entire fleet to fuel efficient A321 Neos

Low cost Indian air carrier GoFIRST earlier called GoAir is mulling to induct more A321 Neo aircraft in its fleet. The A321 Neo aircrafts are known to have longer range, can seat 25 percent more passengers and are 20 percent more fuel efficient than the A320 Neos. The airline currently has 52 A320 Neos and 6 A320 Ceos in its fleet.

Low cost Indian air carrier GoFIRST earlier called GoAir is mulling to induct more A321 Neo aircraft in its fleet.

CNBC-TV18 learns that the airline is also looking at converting its entire fleet to A321 Neos.

The airline currently has 52 A320 Neos and 6 A320 Ceos in its fleet.

The airline may induct around 3-4 A321 Neos every year with total aircraft delivery at 10 aircrafts per year until financial year 2024 and another 72 aircrafts will be delivered between financial year 2024 and financial year 2027.

The A321 Neo aircrafts are known to have longer range, can seat 25 percent more passengers and are 20 percent more fuel efficient than the A320 Neos.

The airline is also planning to launch an IPO in the next 2-3 months.

Watch video for more.