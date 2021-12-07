Expect fliers in India to grow 3x over next 40 years, says CEO of Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport spread over more than 1300 acres is being developed as a public private partnership between the UP government and Zurich Airport. Phase 1 of the airport is expected to be completed by September 2024 and is being built at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 9000 crore.

It has been just over a week since Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for an international airport in Noida.

The greenfield airport spread over more than 1300 acres is being developed as a public private partnership between the UP government and Zurich Airport.

Phase 1 of the airport is expected to be completed by September 2024 and is being built at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 9000 crore. Zurich Airport will be investing Rs 5700 crore after outbidding the likes of Adani and GMR to seal the deal.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport.

