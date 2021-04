VIDEOS

Aviation

Updated : April 13, 2021 10:01 PM IST

CNBC-TV18 learns that domestic airline companies have knocked on the government's door seeking financial assistance in order to recover from the COVID blow.

Anu Sharma reports that some of the airlines have requested for reduction in capacity cap from 80 percent to 60 percent as there has been steep fall in bookings after restrictions by several states. Airlines also demanded strict enforcement of lower fare limit on routes.