Domestic airlines resume hiring after temporary freeze during Omicron wave

In a positive development for the candidates aspiring to get jobs in the aviation sector, domestic airlines have resumed hiring after a temporary freeze due to the third wave of COVID pandemic. With new player Akasa Air making entry in 2022, industry experts expect a robust hiring season for first half of the year.

IndiGo the largest domestic airline has invited walk-ins for Airbus cabin crew positions and will hold interviews across multiple cities including Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Gurugram among others in this month itself.

Jet Airways 2.0 which is aiming at a comeback this year has also begun hiring for trainers, captains, co-pilots for Boeing 737 NG aircrafts.

