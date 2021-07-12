  • SENSEX
Delhi Aerocity: COVID impact on hospitality business

Updated : July 12, 2021 15:55:40 IST

While July has kicked off with an increase in the demand for air travel, the sector has not maintained a sustainable recovery since 2020. This has affected several commercial hubs across the country.

Delhi's Aerocity is the one-stop destination for corporate travellers coming to the national capital from all across the globe. Just a 5-10 minute drive from the Delhi airport, this area houses luxury hotels, business centres, malls, cafes, bars and the economy here is largely led by corporate flyers.

But, a lot has changed since air travel has not maintained a steady recovery.

During the pre-COVID period, the Aerocity community was certain of getting a substantial percentage of business from every flight arriving at the Delhi airport.

But since 2020, the percentage has remained in the single-digit. For now, green shoots are visible and the businesses here are hoping for a slow and steady recovery.

CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma finds out how these businesses are changing with the times.
