Aviation

Updated : April 14, 2021 09:59 PM IST

Vinod Kannan, chief commercial officer at Vistara, in an interview with CNCB-TV18's Anu Sharma, said, "It's going to be a tough couple of weeks hereon."

Kannan said that the airline is currently operating up to 140 flights daily compared to 160 that it was operating in February. He added that Vistara's network planners were working on a daily basis now. Earlier, they would do planning on a monthly basis.