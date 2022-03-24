China plane crash: India not looking to ground Boeing 737 fleet for now

India is not looking to ground any of the Boeing 737 fleet as things stand. The decision comes after the same fleet was put under surveillance after the crash in China earlier this week.A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in south China on March 21 while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou.

While the Black Box has been found, the investigation team of China is yet to release any preliminary report or ascertain a reason for the crash.

Meanwhile, India's regulator DGCA is conducting surprise audits of Boeing 737 aircrafts in the country as a precautionary approach.

