BEL plans to diversify in metro and rail biz; maintains margin guidance

Aerospace and Defence equipment manufacturer - Bharat Electronics in focus on the back of a large order win from Hindustan Aeronautics. Also, the company is planning to diversify in the metro and rail business.

Aerospace and Defence equipment manufacturer - Bharat Electronics in focus on the back of a large order win from Hindustan Aeronautics. Also, the company is planning to diversify in the metro and rail business.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Anandi Ramalingam, CMD of BEL said, “We are planning to diversify into metro business, into rail business and airports authority business. From Delhi metro also we have got a trial order and we are executing it right now.”

Ramalingam said HAL avionics orders delivery period will start from FY23 through FY28 and margin will not be strained from the new order.

On margins, she said, “We are still maintaining guidance of an overall figure of EBITDA of about 22 to 24 percent at the end of the year. It will continue to be that in for the next year, and maybe another couple of years henceforth.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.