Ajay Singh says SpiceJet is incredibly safe to fly

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh on Tuesday said the low-cost airline is incredibly safe to fly after the aviation regulator pulled up the airline over multiple incidents and its financials.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Singh said flying at 50 percent capacity has not hit the airline's schedule, "This was the lean season and most airlines including SpiceJet, were flying well below the 50 percent approved schedule. So there has been absolutely no impact on schedule and as the season picks up the schedule will increase."

Singh said, "The airline had multiple audits, and in every single one of which Indian airlines have done exceedingly well. I think incidents are routine in this industry, not only in India but across the world."

"As has been pointed out by our regulator, foreign aircraft coming into India have the odd incidents. If there is a bird hit on an aircraft, that is hardly an avoidable incident, it happens. If there is a windshield which cracks, these are not events which are unique to India, or to any particular airline," he said.

He added, "India has one of the best global safety records. So there is absolutely nothing to worry about. We are absolutely confident both of our industry and our airline."

