Air India management committee retains all four Air India directors

The government handed over Air India to the Tata Group on Thursday nearly seven decades after taking over the airline from the Tata Group. The previous board was dissolved at a meeting last evening and the new board met for the first time.

The government handed over Air India to the Tata Group on Thursday nearly seven decades after taking over the airline from the Tata Group. The previous board was dissolved at a meeting last evening and the new board met for the first time.

Air India under the Tata Group and the new management committee has started functioning. CNBC-TV18 learned that Tata Sons Senior Vice President Nipun Aggarwal is steering Air India Management Committee and the Management Committee has retained all four Air India directors including Director Finance Vinod Hejmadi, Director-Commercial, Meenakshi Malik, Director-HR, Amrita Sharan and Director-Opeartions, Capt RS Sandhu.

The management committee is expected to oversee the company operations until independent directors and CEO complete their clearances. Overall the sense is that no sudden changes have been planned at Air India and the focus is on improving the customer experience and on time performance.

Also, Vikram Dev Dutt who was appointed as CMD on January 18th has been appointed as the MD of Air India Assets Holding limited with effect from Friday.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma for more details.