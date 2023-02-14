English
homevideos Newsaviation NewsAero India Day 2 | HAL, BEL see strong order pipeline, looking to tap foreign interest
videos | Feb 14, 2023 6:51 PM IST

Aero India Day 2 | HAL, BEL see strong order pipeline, looking to tap foreign interest

By Ritu Singh   Feb 14, 2023 6:51 PM IST (Published)
India's defence might continue to be on full display on day two of the Aero India 2023. The day started with defence minister Rajnath Singh engaging with his counterparts from 32 countries. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to two of the large Indian players in this space- HAL and BEL. Both see a strong order pipeline and the limited impact of chip shortages on deliveries. BEL is also looking to sign more than 20 MOUs here.

Aero India day 2 continued with a dazzling display of aircraft's helicopters and fighter jets in the Bengaluru skies. The day started with defence minister Rajnath Singh engaging with his counterparts from 32 countries.

The US Air Force's two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft to India's Suryakiran Tejas aircraft's dazzled the crowds here.
CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to two of the large Indian players in this space- HAL and BEL. Both see a strong order pipeline and limited impact of chip shortages on deliveries. They said that there is lot of interest shown by foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers to partner with the Indian companies. BEL is also looking to sign more than 20 MOUs here.
Read Here | Aero India 2023 Day 2 | HAL removes Lord Hanuman picture from aircraft, Defence Ministers' meet and more
More than 700 Indian companies are participating in this 5-day exhibition and among them there are many startups as well. One of them is Garuda Aerospace which is in talks with armed forces for a large contract. It also looking to make deliveries via drones in 2023 via Swiggy and Flipkart tie ups etc.
For full interview, watch accompanying video
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
