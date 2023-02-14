Aero India Day 2 | HAL, BEL see strong order pipeline, looking to tap foreign interest

Aero India day 2 continued with a dazzling display of aircraft's helicopters and fighter jets in the Bengaluru skies. The day started with defence minister Rajnath Singh engaging with his counterparts from 32 countries.

The US Air Force's two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft to India's Suryakiran Tejas aircraft's dazzled the crowds here.

CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh spoke to two of the large Indian players in this space- HAL and BEL. Both see a strong order pipeline and limited impact of chip shortages on deliveries. They said that there is lot of interest shown by foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers to partner with the Indian companies. BEL is also looking to sign more than 20 MOUs here.

More than 700 Indian companies are participating in this 5-day exhibition and among them there are many startups as well. One of them is Garuda Aerospace which is in talks with armed forces for a large contract. It also looking to make deliveries via drones in 2023 via Swiggy and Flipkart tie ups etc.

