A sneak peak from inside the Goa's new airport

India's popular tourist state Goa has received its first-ever greenfield international airport. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first phase of this new terminal which is bigger, livelier, and more advanced.

This is the second airport in this tiny state, the first one being the Dabolim airport. This new terminal which is located in north Goa is about 35 kilometers from the capital Panjim and it offers many more facilities for passengers that are not available at the old airport.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates several projects including MOPA international airport and new Vande Bharat Express

The new terminal spreads across 68,000 square meters with a capacity to handle 12,000 passengers per day. It will cater to 44 lakh passengers per year in the first phase with an ultimate capacity to handle 3.3 crore passengers per year.

Built by the GMR Group, this international airport serves all segments of inbound and outbound tourism. The airport has 18 check-in counters, 12 immigration, and 8 emigration counters.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Madeeha Mujawar who gets a sneak peek from inside the new airport.