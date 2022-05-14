Would you buy the all new Mercedes Benz C-class? Here’s an in-depth review

In a bid to attract young and ambitious customers, Mercedes Benz is calling the all new C-class as baby S-class. Unlike the BMW3 series which feels like a BMW5 series on a diet or the Audi A4 which feel like an over engineered Volkswagen Jetta, the mini S-class formula has worked extremely well for the C-class.

In a bid to attract young and ambitious customers, Mercedes Benz is calling the all new C-class as baby S-class.

Unlike the BMW3 series which feels like a BMW5 series on a diet or the Audi A4 which feel like an over engineered Volkswagen Jetta, the mini S-class formula has worked extremely well for the C-class.

According to Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar, the new C-class is a cocktail sausage to the S-class’s frankfurter. But has the same tasty recipe of advanced electronics and telemetry which is something that is going to make the competition feel outdated for a similar price.

The C-200 is powered by a 1496cc, 4-cyclinder petrol engine, while the C-300 is powered by a 1993cc, 4-cyclinder diesel engine.

Also watch, Overdrive review the Volkswagen Virtus and Monte Carlo variant of Skoda Kushaq.

Watch video for more.