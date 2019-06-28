#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Worried about the safety of your car? Kent launches CamEye to keep parked cars safe

Updated : June 28, 2019 07:15 PM IST
Worried about the safety of your car when it's parked, or the safety of your family when they travel? The KENT CamEye might be what you're looking for. Its exhaustive list of features make it more than just a dash cam or a GPS tracker. It's all that and more: Areeb Sherwani takes a look at how it works:
