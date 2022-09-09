    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    auto News

    World EV Day: Experts discuss ways to boost electric vehicle adoption in India

    IST

    World EV Day: Experts discuss ways to boost electric vehicle adoption in India

    Profile image
    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Global electric vehicle sales have grown by 61 percent this year, China's BYD Auto overtook Tesla to become the top selling electric vehicle (EV) brand globally. In India 5,82,625 EVs were sold till August this year and that's 46 percent higher than last year.

    Global electric vehicle sales have grown by 61 percent this year, and China's BYD Auto overtook Tesla to become the top selling electric vehicle (EV) brand globally.
    In India, 5,82,625 EVs were sold till August this year — that's already 46 percent higher than last year.
    In India, there are over 15 lakh EVs on the road out of approximately 30 crore vehicles, which is just 0.5 percent, but year-on-year, the number is growing quite fast.
    If in 2021, 3.14 lakhs EVs were registered, that number has grown to 5.82 lakh, which is an 85 percent growth in EV sales over 2021, and 2022 isn’t even over. Overall EV penetration compared to total vehicles registered has increased from 1.8 percent to 4.5 percent.
    But it’s really the two-wheelers which are driving India’s EV story with a whopping 488 percent increase in sales. Compared to 38,550 electric two-wheelers sold till August last year, over 2.27 lakh electric two-wheelers have already been sold.
    Also Read: World EV Day: 5 affordable electric cars you can buy in India
    Primarily three government schemes and several state government schemes are driving EV adoption. Under FAME, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated to EV subsidies and to date, 5,76,105 vehicles have been incentivised. Let's not forget, close to 15 states have their own EV policies which are also pushing EV adoption. Delhi's electric vehicle adoption at 11 percent is the highest in the country.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO of CESL; Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric; and Nagesh Basvanahalli, Group MD & CEO of Greaves Cotton, to discuss what India needs to do to increase EV penetration.
    Also Read: World EV Day | CNBC-TV18 decodes how electric mobility rapidly evolved over last 3 years
    Watch video for more.
