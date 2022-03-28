Wiring harness business will get stronger in future: Vivek Chaand Sehgal

Motherson Wiring, leader in the wiring harness business, lists on the exchanges at Rs 65 per share. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Group discussed more on this.

“This company has a huge future, the numbers are going to get better,” he said.

Wiring harness business plays a very important part in the electric and future mobility options that are taking place, he said.

To take care of all the growth and to bring in the new technologies, separating this business was a very important step in the process, he mentioned.

