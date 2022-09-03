Will Toyota Hyryder be the next Fortuner? Here’s a first drive report

With the price of fuel going through the roof, everyone is looking past petrol and diesel cars to hybrid. Keeping this in mind Toyota aims to launch the first mass-market SUV hybrid in India.

With the price of fuel going through the roof, everyone is looking past petrol and diesel cars to hybrid. Keeping this in mind Toyota aims to launch the first mass market SUV hybrid in India.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a mini Fortuner Legender feel thanks to the shape of the light and square-off bumpers in front and rear.

Under the hood the Hyryder boasts of 1.5 litre 3-cyclinder petrol engine which churns out 92.45PS at 5,500 rmp and 122 Nm of torque at 4,400-4,800 rmp.

In the hybrid mode the electric motor generates a max power of 80.2PS at 3,992 rmp and max torque of 141Nm at 3,995 rpm.

The Hyryder hybrid variant is expected to be priced around Rs 18.50 lakh ex-showroom.

Also watch CNBC-TV18 review the Hyundai Creta 2022 model and Ferrari 296 GTB.

Watch video for more.