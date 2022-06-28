The new Mahindra Scorpio N has been equipped with modern features like driver drowsiness detection, flat-bottom steering wheel, Sony 3D sound system and push-button start and stop to beat competitors in its segment

India's largest utility vehicle (UV) maker, Mahindra and Mahindra, launched the much-awaited 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV on June 28. For one of the most anticipated SUVs of this year, Mahindra announced that bookings for its Scorpio-N, also called as Big Daddy of SUVs will be opened on 30 July. While Nepal and South Africa, along with India will get the SUV right away, buyers from other countries will have to wait until 2023 to get their hands on the vehicle.

The auto major announced that deliveries will commence during the festive season with test drives starting on July 5 in 30 tier-I cities and in the rest of India by July 15.

Let's take a look at the specifications of the Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio N gets a new design, updated cabin and modern tech and the latest safety equipment. It will be sold along side the existing model that will be renamed as the Scorpio Classic.

The new design includes integrated LED projector headlamps, long bonnet, daytime running lights, metallic tail element, double barrel headlamps, premium chrome slats among others. An Alexa-enabled remote is provided to start the car.

As far as the interiors are concerned, the car has been equipped with a rich coffee-black leatherette seats and an advanced infotainment system, with an 8-inch touchscreen, running the AdrenoX user interface. It has dual-zone climate control, cruise control and a 360-degree camera. The new SUV is equipped with multiple driving modes, including tarmac, snow, desert and mud.

Other modern features like driver drowsiness detection, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a Sony 3D sound system, and push-button start and stop have been added to beat competitors in this segment. A non-panoramic sunroof and steering-mounted controls have been added to the Scorpio N.

The new version will be available in four broad trim options — N: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 — and will be available in six and seven-seater options. Users can pick from manual or automatic transmission, in both petrol and diesel versions.

It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp and 380 Nm, depending on the variant — a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp and 400 Nm. Scorpio N shares its powertrains with the XUV700.

Mahindra announced that it will reveal the pricing of the automatic and 4X4 variants on July 21, however, the 4x2 manual variants are priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said that this is an introductory offer and the prices will be applicable only for first 25,000 bookings.