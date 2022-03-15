Volkswagen: Want to be part of India's growth story

Volkswagen recently launched its new Virtus sedan in India. The German car maker is betting big on its new sedan to grow market share in India. 20 percent of the company's total sales in Europe is already electric and Volkswagen is weighing plans to bring EVs to India.

“We very much believe in India being a very important market for the years to come,” said Klaus Zellmer, Member, Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

“By 2026, the forecast suggests, that India will be amongst the top three automotive markets in the world and we want to be part of that growth path,” he added.

“If we see the perfect prerequisites in India, we are ready to explore transformation and be part of that in India as well towards better EVs,” he said.

