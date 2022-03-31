Two-wheelers may cost Rs 2,000 more from April; production issues coming up in April, say experts

March automobile sales numbers are due on Firday. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Nikunj Sanghi, Chairman of Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), and Vinkesh Gulati, President of FADA, on auto sales expectations, and to get a perspective on demand trends and outlook.

March automobile sales numbers are due on Firday. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Nikunj Sanghi, Chairman of Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), and Vinkesh Gulati, President of FADA, on auto sales expectations, and to get a perspective on demand trends and outlook.

Sanghi said the number of two-wheelers being sold and registered are shrinking. “The increase in prices of two-wheelers have impacted the bottom of the pyramid, the lower end of the entry-level market, and that contributes to the maximum number of sales. Because they are down, the two-wheeler industry is shrinking," he said.

He also said an increase of Rs 2,000 per two-wheeler is anticipated across brands from April. Sanghi, however, said compact SUVs, hatchbacks and luxury vehicles are seeing a boom in demand.

Read Here:

Gulati said that chip shortage is still there but February had been a good month. "March was also the first month in a year when there was 3 lakh plus production. But two months do good and again a lot of things happen externally. These are not under the control of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), like chip shortage, and other issues which are cropping up lately. I feel we will see production issues coming up again from April.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video