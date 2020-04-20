Two-wheelers may be able to achieve 70-80% sales level, says SIAM’s Rajan Wadhera

VIDEOS

Updated : April 20, 2020 04:22 PM IST

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday said that if most of its members are able to start producing by May 3, June could be a month of full production.

“If by May 3rd most of the members are able to start, I would feel that June could be a month of full production, but May will be 10-15 percent utilisation... Two and three-wheeler segments can do better and I personally believe that two-wheelers will have good demand; not as good as last year but definitely the demand is going to be of the order of maybe 70-80 percent of what was last year,” Rajan Wadhera, President of SIAM, said.

“In the matter of another 2-3 days in some specific areas we will able to start production but that is largely to meet the export requirements which is something that is very crucial. But otherwise... it depends on the availability of supply chain fully ready to service the components,” he added.