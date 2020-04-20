  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Videos Auto
VIDEOS
Auto

Two-wheelers may be able to achieve 70-80% sales level, says SIAM’s Rajan Wadhera

Updated : April 20, 2020 04:22 PM IST

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday said that if most of its members are able to start producing by May 3, June could be a month of full production.

“If by May 3rd most of the members are able to start, I would feel that June could be a month of full production, but May will be 10-15 percent utilisation... Two and three-wheeler segments can do better and I personally believe that two-wheelers will have good demand; not as good as last year but definitely the demand is going to be of the order of maybe 70-80 percent of what was last year,” Rajan Wadhera, President of SIAM, said.

“In the matter of another 2-3 days in some specific areas we will able to start production but that is largely to meet the export requirements which is something that is very crucial. But otherwise... it depends on the availability of supply chain fully ready to service the components,” he added.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement