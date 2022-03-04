0

Transport industry can absorb crude price hikes: IFTRT

By Sonal Bhutra   | Reema Tendulkar   IST (Published)
As geopolitical tensions escalate and input costs jump, SP Singh, Senior Fellow, Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training discussed its impact on truck rentals.

Truck rentals have outpaced the cost increase since June till February, so there is enough cushion with truckers and transporters. They can absorb any increase in fuel price led by Russia-Ukraine tensions, he said.
Truck rentals have been going up 3-4 percent every month since November without any increase in the fuel prices, he said.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
