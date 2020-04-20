  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Videos Auto
VIDEOS
Auto

Tractor dealerships must open so that kharif crops don't get affected, says M&M

Updated : April 20, 2020 04:21 PM IST

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hopes some dealerships of tractor will start opening so that kharif crops don't get affected. "It is important that the agricultural equipment is in the hands of the farmers," said Pawan Goenka, managing director of the company.

“We do hope that some of that dealerships of tractor will start opening up and the financial services will start happening and then we will get into a cycle of tractor, which is the most important thing right now," the MD said.

"We have quite a bit of stock on the tractor side... therefore we don’t have a concern or a requirement immediately of opening the plant,” he added.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement