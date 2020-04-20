Tractor dealerships must open so that kharif crops don't get affected, says M&M

VIDEOS

Updated : April 20, 2020 04:21 PM IST

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hopes some dealerships of tractor will start opening so that kharif crops don't get affected. "It is important that the agricultural equipment is in the hands of the farmers," said Pawan Goenka, managing director of the company.

“We do hope that some of that dealerships of tractor will start opening up and the financial services will start happening and then we will get into a cycle of tractor, which is the most important thing right now," the MD said.

"We have quite a bit of stock on the tractor side... therefore we don’t have a concern or a requirement immediately of opening the plant,” he added.