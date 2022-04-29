Tata Motors to launch 10 vehicles in next 5 years, says MD Shailesh Chandra

Tata Motors has unveiled its most advanced electric vehicle concept yet, the Avinya .The company said the Avinya, has been built to global benchmarks and will be launched in 2025.

Tata Motors has unveiled its most advanced electric vehicle concept yet, the Avinya.

The company said the Avinya, has been built to global benchmarks and will be launched in 2025. Shailesh Chandra the managing director of Tata Motors passenger vehicle business unit said, that Avinya defines the future of mobility, is based on wellness of body and mind and will give a minimum range of 500 kilometers.

That's not all, Tata Motor's has global plans for its electric vehicle segment. The company already has the Tigor and Nexon EV's, they have unveiled the Curvv and now the Avinya. The company will also be unveiling its strategy for commercial vehicles in the EV segment next week.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chandra said the company will launch Avinya in India first and then look at global markets.

“We are targeting 2025 as the timeline to introduce Avinya. This is a global product which is being pioneered out of India but whether we are going to go international at the time of launch is something which we will decide in the coming time. As of now, launch will be in India and then subsequently we will plan for the global markets.”

He said Tata Motors will come out with 10 products in the next 5 years.

“Nexon EV and Tigor EV are two products in generation 1, Tata Curvv in generation 2 and now Avinya we have showcased in generation 3. We have also communicated to the market that we are coming with 10 products in the next 5 years.”

Watch video for more.