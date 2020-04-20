Tata Motors gains despite 30% drop in JLR sales in fourth quarter. Here is why

Tata Motors stock has been on the rise despite a 30 percent year-on-year drop in total JLR retail sales in the fourth quarter. In Q4, Jaguar Land Rover sold 109,000 units across geography. North America sales fell 7.5 percent, China was down about 9 percent and UK and Europe also saw almost a 10 percent fall. Despite the COVID-19 challenges the company has ended FY20 with cash on its books to the tune of 3.6 billion pounds. Sonia Shenoy tells us how the luxury car brand has managed to pull this off.