SUV comparison: Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari

The Overdrive team compares the recently unveiled sports utility vehicle (SUV) Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari. Tata Motors rebranded its new seven-seater SUV as the Safari last year. And then Mahindra launched the new XUV700.

Overdrive’s Simran Rastogi finds out the fundamental difference in the driving characteristics of these two cars and what the real-world performance and fuel efficiency are like.

Also, Tata Motors now has CNG models in the Indian market starting with the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG. The Overdrive team recently drove the Tata Tiago iCNG model to see if it is worth a recommendation over a similarly priced petrol hatchback.

