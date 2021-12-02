Supply chain challenges continue; open to bring in a partner for EV: Greaves Cotton

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Group CEO and Managing Director at Greaves Cotton said that supply chain challenges still persist and that is something that needs to be watched going forward. They are also open to like-minded partners who share our vision of being the last mile mobility.

Greaves Cotton has recorded very strong growth in the electric mobility division in Q2FY22 and they are looking to strengthen their EV portfolio with a range of new electric vehicles and have committed an investment of up to Rs 700 crore in their new EV manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Group CEO and Managing Director at Greaves Cotton said that supply chain challenges still persist and that is something that needs to be watched going forward.

When asked about bringing in a partner Basavanhalli said, “We are open for like-minded partners who share our vision of being in the last mile mobility.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.