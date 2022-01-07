Strong tyre demand bodes well for our business: Rajratan Global Wire

Rajratan Global Wire manufacturers wire for tyre industry. The company caters to Thailand and Indian market, demand here is quite good and consistent despite the fluctuating demand of vehicles which bodes well for the company, said Sunil Chordia, CMD, Rajratan Global Wire while discussing the industry dynamics in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Nearly 95 percent of its clients are the tyre companies. The stock has been doing well. Since the start of the year, 2022, the stock has seen a gain of more than 20 percent. B&K Securities has also initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of Rs 3,151 per share – more than 25 percent upside from where the stock currently is trading at.

