Updated : January 23, 2020 10:44 PM IST

After the relief in stock levels that auto dealerships saw in the October-December period, inventories at two-wheeler dealerships have started to pile up again with the start of the year.

This trend is worrying dealers as the deadline to migrate to Bharat Stage (BS) VI looms near, and manufacturers continue to push BS-IV stock. Low customer interest, as many of them are still banking on a fire-sale is adding to their worries as well.